A few years back, during an interview for a management position (that I did not get at the time), a senior vice president, who I highly admire, gave me some great advice: “You have to do the job that you have.” It made me think of how I could use “job crafting” as a powerful tool for re-energizing and re-imagining my work life.
Therefore, I put intentional effort into being the best version of myself that I could be; I continued to show up for the organization and excel at the job I had. I accomplished this by eliminating the boundaries of my job by taking on more tasks and expanding my scope. I reinvented myself and used my voice to create value for others, build trust, and to identify the people who would further accommodate my vision.
Next, I changed the nature and extent of my connections with others, particularly those I wanted (and still desire) to emulate. I reached out to those in charge, to gain advice and insight, and to provide critical information that enabled others to do their job more effectively. I helped to shape our work community into a place where people bond around shared values, feel valued as human beings, and have a real voice in driving decisions that affect them.
Finally, I sought to change perceptions; I rebranded myself, replaced my title with the vision of our organization, and thereby broadened my own perspective. I re-imagined what my role could be, and engaged the masses to advocate alongside me for the benefit of us all.
I am incredibly grateful for and humbled by the opportunities I continue to receive with Vidant Health (future ECU Health). I am just as hopeful that you, too, can redesign your role and craft your own next success.
Deryck Wilson
Greenville
Wilson is patient care coordinator at Vidant Medical Center.