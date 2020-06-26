Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * THE RIVER FELL BELOW MODERATE FLOOD STAGE AT 8:15 AM THIS MORNING. * AT 11 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME SECONDARY ROADS NEAR THE RIVER. MUCH OF RIVER PARK NORTH IS FLOODED. WATER APPROACHES AND SURROUNDS HOMES AT THE EAST END OF RIVER DRIVE IN GREENVILLE. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8AM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME SAT SUN MON; GREENVILLE 13 16.8 FRI 11 AM 15.4 12.8 8.8