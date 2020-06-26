Why do white people protest institutional racism?
To not do so would make us part of the problem we call “white supremacy.” Yes, this is about race. It is mostly about power. It’s helpful to think of power as “the ability to implement or enact an idea, belief, will, opinion, plan or decision and the capacity to protect the outcome.”
The conditions people of color endure will change only when people of color shift power into their own hands and exercise self-determination. White folk should support holding law enforcement accountable. It’s in everyone’s interest.
Protests in smaller, more isolated cities and towns, especially in the South, are just as politically significant as the large, historic protests against police brutality taking place in big cities — if not, more so. Many of these places have been home to the legal structure of white supremacy and terrorist groups like the Ku Klux Klan. In some places, for white protesters to bravely carry “Black Lives Matter” and “White silence = violence” placards has been nothing short of a transforming act as they show which side they are on.
Racist stereotypes like Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix and Uncle Ben’s rice — images derived from 19th century minstrel shows and 20th century Jim Crow segregation — will no longer be used. But the question is: Why did it take a rebellion in the streets to force these cultural changes and the relocating of statues honoring the Confederacy that should have been done decades ago?
Because the police are a consequence of wealth, not the cause of it; the rebellion against racism and the brutality of law enforcement will continue to raise this critical question in a crucial way: Which side are you on in the overall struggle? Not only against white supremacy but also against a capitalist system founded on racist exploitation.
Don Cavellini
Greenville
Cavellini is co-chairman of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism
Double standard prevails
Where are the protestors, high-profile funerals, Al Sharptons, Jesse Jacksons and Don Cavellinis? Where is the media?
One hundred people were shot over the weekend in Chicago:
11 killed
67 wounded
3-year-old child murdered
13-year-old girl murdered
Over the last eight years, 25,000 people were shot and 5,000 murdered in Chicago alone; mostly blacks killing blacks. Many other cities are experiencing similar statistics.
In Seattle’s new separate state referred to as “CHOP,” a 19-year-old was killed. His mother asked “Where are the Black Lives Matter people? I have lost my son.”
This man may have survived if he had gotten professional help by medics, but the medics and police were not allowed to go in.
The mayor of Seattle calls the “CHOP” area a parklike summer festival. Ask the mom who lost her son what she thinks.
Pathetic and sad!
Bryant Kittrell
Greenville