While the world is focused on COVID-19, other health conditions that may have been top of mind before this pandemic seem to suddenly be less urgent for some patients.
Along with observations in my own practice, my colleagues at the North Carolina Medical Society have noticed patients with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions who need regular blood work or routine check-up appointments have been foregoing them perhaps for fear of being exposed to COVID-19.
As a physician in Greenville, I would like to reassure you that medical practice staff are among the most knowledgeable on how to prevent spread of the virus and have taken all necessary steps to safeguard our patients — and ourselves. With the necessary personal protective equipment and organizing our clinics to minimize any risk from the virus, we can help ensure your safety when you visit.
Please be aware that there is an equal and more predictable danger in foregoing regular care for chronic conditions, routine vaccinations for infants and children or checking troublesome new symptoms to rule out a serious illness. As physician sworn to protect your health, I strongly urge you to make and keep your regular health care appointments, or to address any new health concern. As you continue to observe the public health guidance to protect yourself from COVID-19, please also follow your personal physician guidance to keep yourself and your family healthy for years to come.
Timothy Reeder
Ayden
Save ECU swimming
I would like to encourage the leaders at ECU to reconsider their decision to cut the swimming and diving program. Hard times call for tough decisions but not short sighted ones. Swimming and diving has for decades been what college athletics should be about: consistently finishing on top academically while winning championships. The program demanded excellence, and excellence was achieved.
What is short-sighted is alienating their alumni base whose roots run long and deep. They go on to excel in their chosen vocations credited to the excellence that was instilled through swimming.
As for substandard facilities. Matt Jabs won the conference championship and was selected the coach of the year using this very natatorium. It’s not facilities that win championships, it’s coaching excellence and tradition. (Matt is a product of this program)
Here is a different approach. Lean on the most successful coach in ECU history. Rick Kobe has been rallying his base to save the program. Facilities were referred to as one main reason for the cut. If the need for facilities is a consideration, then call on the alumni to help fund it. Capitalize on decades of winners for their support.
This takes work and nay not be a quick fix, but don’t throw away decades of excellence for a line item cut. The passionate alumni already have an 18,000-person petition and over $400,000 pledged. They are putting their money where their mouths are and showing they will support the program.
Don’t only look forward but also look back. ECU athletics has made much progress recently. Saving swimming should be added to that list of progress. ECU swimming is tradition and without tradition you have nothing. Listen to their pleas to reconsider.
Jule White
Greenville