“Doomsday preparer” is an expression I was unaware of until this morning when my wife and I were having breakfast at our favorite dining venue.
“I’d like to set aside extra cash in the house, just to have money available,” she requested, with some trepidation. “Doomsday is coming,” she explained — with much trepidation. She went on to remark that a variant strain of COVID-19 is heading to America. Recent hackings that impacted the economy was also her concern.
We figured out a way to save some funds and stash them away for future calamities. But this request was followed up by her decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This, after many months of debate whether to get it or not. “Why,” I asked.
“Doomsday is coming and I want to be prepared,” she replied, much to my amazement. She wants to keep healthy because she’s caretaker for her mom and me. Would I then have to get my shot? We left that unanswered.
Then I reflected on my time at dialysis the day before. All the clients were handed a packet of directions for what to do in the case of emergency. I thought nothing of it until this discussion with my wife. Was this simply coincidence? Or was the clinic also preparing for Doomsday?
Now we’re filling tubs with canned goods and paper towels, toilet paper, batteries, first aid items. Never in my 80 plus years did I believe I would have to prepare for Doomsday. That was the purview of fiction and sci-fi writers and cinematographers — not the common man.
I’m ordinarily not an alarmist or conspiracy theorist, yet that my wife has really taken on the role of Doomsday preparer has made me rethink my worldview. Should I be a good Boy Scout?
John Cleary
Winterville