William Dalzell

William Dalzell

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

The holiday season is a time for gathering, celebrating, relaxing and enjoying the company of loved ones. However, we also are in viral respiratory season as both influenza and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are surging with COVID-19 continuing in the background. It remains important to practice proven safety measures this holiday season to protect the most vulnerable among us: the youngest and the oldest.

We are nearly three years into COVID-19 and recognize that masking, washing hands and socially distancing remain effective measures against the spread of these and other common respiratory viruses. Once sneezed or coughed out, the virus particles have to settle somewhere. This is why cleaning surfaces, covering coughs and washing hands often are keys to safe gatherings. Masks are not generally recommended at family gatherings but may be considered when around severely immune compromised folks. This helps to protect them from the wearer.

