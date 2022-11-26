The holiday season is a time for gathering, celebrating, relaxing and enjoying the company of loved ones. However, we also are in viral respiratory season as both influenza and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) are surging with COVID-19 continuing in the background. It remains important to practice proven safety measures this holiday season to protect the most vulnerable among us: the youngest and the oldest.
We are nearly three years into COVID-19 and recognize that masking, washing hands and socially distancing remain effective measures against the spread of these and other common respiratory viruses. Once sneezed or coughed out, the virus particles have to settle somewhere. This is why cleaning surfaces, covering coughs and washing hands often are keys to safe gatherings. Masks are not generally recommended at family gatherings but may be considered when around severely immune compromised folks. This helps to protect them from the wearer.
RSV in particular is especially problematic for newborns, young children and the elderly who are most at-risk to catching the virus and developing complications. At ECU Health, we saw our current RSV surge starting in June and it did not take long for children’s hospitals and pediatric clinics across the country to experience consistently high volumes of young patients needing care. Just about everyone at the family gathering loves to hold and play with the newest members of the family, so please take care in touching newborns to help prevent any possible spread of RSV. Rather than kiss them, smile so they can know they are loved.
It is also important to protect yourself as well as remember the importance of protecting elderly or immuno-compromised members of your family. Getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 remains the cornerstone for this. These vaccines make it harder for the virus to infect you, and if you get infected, the disease is milder and clears more quickly, which also means less spread in the family. Both vaccines take about 2 weeks to provide effective protection, so the earlier the better.
Having a safe and joyful holiday season means protecting the health and well-being of those we love most, including ourselves. When the Scriptures tell us it is better to give than to receive, this does not apply to viruses. Do your part to ensure respiratory viruses are not an unwelcome guest at your family gatherings.
Dr. William Dalzell is medical director of infection prevention at Maynard Children’s and clinical professor and division chief of pediatric infectious disease at the Brody School of Medicine.