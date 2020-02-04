This is a shameful day for the U.S. Senate. Some of the Republican senators have openly admitted that Trump is guilty of what he is accused of. Refusing their responsibility to obtain the additional information available from first-hand witnesses and documents denied the Democrats as part of the president’s obstruction, is inexcusable.
Few, if any, of the republicans would have picked Trump as their candidate from the field of presidential hopefuls prior to 2016. Why do they support him now? They jumped on the Trump bandwagon once his power and popularity began to surge like Hitler in 1930s Germany, or like his much admired Putin or Kim Jong-un. They hoped he would become “more presidential” over time.
A leopard can’t change his spots and a narcissist can’t change his personality. You won’t hear the words or phrases: a good man, a decent human being, empathetic, compassionate, caring or any number of positive human traits applied to Trump. However, many fascist phrases and derogatory terms have been aptly applied along with many characteristics that we would never want for our children or grandchildren.
Trump will continue encouraging foreign involvement in our elections and attempting to further divide us along religious, racial and ethnic lines, all while lining his own pockets and chipping away at our social programs and our increasingly endangered environment.
Because the Senate didn’t do its duty to remove our corrupt president from the office he is so unqualified to hold, we voters must, before he eliminates that right as well.
Bill Redding
Greenville