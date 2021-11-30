Having been associated with the Army all my life, I’ve seen firsthand the effects of service to our country: the patriotism and pride in one’s country, the camaraderie, being fully taken care of by the system, honor and integrity, etc.
I look at the reader poll in The Daily Reflector’s online edition, and although informal, the recent question “In which branch of armed services have you served?” fully two thirds responded with “no military service,” which is not surprising. After all, the pay is modest and the hours can be long.
Here is my next outside the box suggestion:
Youngsters are generally clueless at 18, many opting to go into debt by going straight into higher education, or at least letting their dad pay for it all. Not all can afford that, and some can drift into a “less productive” route as they aimlessly try to construct a career path or may even be swayed into darker activities, as they have no structure in their life.
What if, at 18 years of age, regardless of income status, there is a requirement that, for two years, one must choose a service to their country.
It doesn’t have to be armed services, but does include a boot camp of sorts, six weeks of jumping jacks, barracks, mess halls, classes on the Constitution, nutritional living, civics et al, and preparing for the service selected. The friendships made there last a lifetime, pride and discipline are instilled, and after two years of service such as infrastructure repair, being the assistance at assisted living homes, data entry, whatever, that person has earned free higher education if a certain grade point average is maintained, and has Medicare for life — universal health care, but earned.
Those who opt out must pay their own college and medical bills.
Fair enough?
Robert Tyson
Winterville