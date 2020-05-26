As a result of the pandemic, there has been quite a lot of hoarding of toilet paper, making it difficult to buy any. A reasonable solution, don’t use any toilet paper.
No, I don’t suggest using Daily Reflectors, or old Sears catalogs, but to use a bidet toilet seat attachment, or a bidet seat, or a bidet. Non electric, cold water only, bidet seat attachments are available from $20, or you can get top-of-the-line models with hot and cold water and hot air dryers for a lot more.
I have, and have used my $30 seat attachment for four months now, and find I now shy away from using any other toilet. Seniors, like me, sometimes find it difficult to effectively wipe themselves, and the bidet makes it a lot easier.
Some facts about toilet paper: An average American uses over 100 single rolls per year, and for the U.S. that’s 7 billion rolls per year.
Virgin paper is a combination of 70 percent hardwoods, 30 percent soft, directly from chipped wood. In addition to lots of water, the process uses chlorine based bleaches (chlorine dioxide), which is a threat to the environment. Recycled paper uses used paper products, and oxygen, ozone and sodium hydroxide or peroxide.
So, in addition to not using toilet paper, you’ll wind up with a much cleaner bottom, and the satisfaction of having saved a forest or two, as well as reducing your carbon footprint. And think of all the money you’ll save.
Howard Tepper
Greenville
Local virus response lackingIt is good to see that our local (Greenville) gas consortium has decided that while oil continues to drop (see Fracking Falls in the May 22 paper), they have raised prices .50 cents a gallon so that those of us who are unemployed will have to pay more just to get by while they try to recoup their loses at our expense. The average person will not have any way to recoup their loses when they return to work.
While on my soap box, it seems the me-now generation believes that the pandemic is over. As I travel around Greenville, it seems that most don’t believe that they can be the cause of someone’s death by refusing to wear a mask. Those of us who have health issues could be affected but it seems that they are wearing their masks to protect others.
Stay safe and think of others.
Henry Schmidt
Winterville