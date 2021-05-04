Our nation is more divided not than at any time since the Civil War, which should remind us of President Abraham Lincoln’s speech at the dedication of the national cemetery at Gettysburg on Nov. 19, 1963.
President Lincoln began by reminding us that our ancestors brought forth upon this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal.
He concluded his address by saying that it is for us, the living, to highly resolve that these dead should not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, should have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.
To assure that this government was to be the will of the people, our ancestors established the Electoral College to prevent the most populous states from keeping the less populous states from having a voice in government. It is imperative that this system of voting be maintained to protect the votes of the less populous states.
Luther J. Davis Jr.
Greenville