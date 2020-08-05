Those people who are in the business of economic development know our electric power rates in North Carolina are among the lowest in the nation. This is not an accident. Out electric utility companies are not perfect but they and the state Utilities Commission have saved the taxpayer big bucks during my life time. That record is about to change right before our eyes before we can see it.
The Utilities Commission issued 22 permits to build additional solar farm plants here during the calendar year 2019 and the first six months of 2020. That is an average of more that one each month. The solar farm developers know of our low rates. They know they can make a big splash here before the people of North Carolina can catch on.
Those of us with electrical engineering knowledge know a solar farm only generates 20 percent of its rated capacity, and delivers that electricity only in hot sunshine, which is the noon time hours of the day. They know, but you do not know, a multi-million dollar solar farm gets an 80 percent reduction in its personal property tax each year. Government justifies this because they require few government services. They also add nothing to the betterment of a community or its citizens. The profit they earn does not stay in the community. It is doubtful the land they occupy can ever be recovered for a useful purpose.
The most important item, however, is the solar farm system is rigged so it is almost impossible to deny their construction. The only public meetings where opposition can be expressed are announced in such a way no opposition knows when they occur. Is that “locks on the table” or not?
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville