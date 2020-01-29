Without doubt, the Earth is warming and sea levels are rising. Fifteen thousand years ago at the peak of the latest ice age, much of the northern hemisphere was covered in glaciers several miles thick, and sea levels were hundreds of feet lower than today. Ever since that time the Earth has been warming and sea levels have been rising. Mankind didn’t cause these changes, and mankind can’t stop them.
Meanwhile, around the globe humans are improving their lives through fossil fuels. Agricultural mechanization enables humanity to feed itself as never before. Electrification delivers light, heat, cooling and conveniences never before imagined. Medical care and education depend on energy to bring enormous improvements in the quality of life to every person on the planet. Technology improves standards of living everywhere, powered by fossil fuels. Prosperity drives people’s hopes of owning cars and air conditioned homes.
The entire world aspires to the lifestyle they see in the West, all made possible through fossil energy. Regardless of the role of carbon in global climate, any expectation that people will abandon their aspirations for improved living standards is futile. As the Earth continues to warm and the sea rises, there are three ways coastal populations can cope:
1. Move to higher ground and higher latitudes. This is how flora, fauna and mankind have traditionally responded.
2. Engineer systems to protect land becoming below sea level. The Dutch mastered this technique centuries ago, using dykes and windmill-powered pumps.
3. Remain in place and continue whining as seas rise to ankle, knee and waist depth. This appears to be the preferred technique for radical environmentalists.
Until the next ice age returns, we can either embrace global change, or we can just whine about it. Your choice.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville