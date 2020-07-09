Landmark legislation that prohibits discrimination and guarantees people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else turns 30 this month. Although the Americans with Disabilities Act helps create a more inclusive environment, more needs to be done to satisfy the expectations of the ADA regarding employment opportunities for professionals with disabilities.
Unemployment numbers for people with disabilities have spiked due to COVID-19. During economic hardships, these individuals are often the first fired and last hired. Businesses must change this narrative to create and maintain meaningful employment opportunities for those in the disability community.
Employees with disabilities at Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) have helped keep essential operations running throughout the pandemic both on national and local levels as follows:
Supplying batteries to the federal government for our warfighters and firefighters (USDA Forest Service) through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)/Department of Defense (DOD).
Operating commingled recycling sorting services at 803 Staton Road where recyclables are dropped off from Pitt and its surrounding counties.
Providing janitorial/sanitization services at county buildings that include the Department of Health, the Pitt County Courthouse, Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office, as well as area businesses including Pirate Pediatrics, Practicon and Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
It is time to recognize the talents and dedication of persons with disabilities and put them at the forefront of the hiring process. Businesses must look at the wide array of technology advancements to enhance accessibility in the workplace and do their part to guide the nation toward a truly inclusive workforce.
Lisa Ward-Ross
ECVC president, CEO