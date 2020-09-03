I was absolutely disgusted watching my East Carolina Pirates stage a “unity march” like they did on Monday.
Many of these athletes cannot even relate to what they claim to be marching against. They attend ECU on full athletic scholarships. They go to class. They have free tutors. They live on campus in free housing. They receive free meals.
In exchange, they represent ECU in athletics. A tough life paid for by donors, but not a thank you. Coaches. Athletes. March. Yet, they want more.
I didn’t have this free ride as a full time School of Business student and working full time. I wasn’t on a six-year plan for a four-year degree. I understand the politics on all sides of the “unity march” issues.
Students and coaches need to be reminded without fan support, full scholarships may not continue due to lack of funding. The enormous salaries of coaches may no longer be affordable as fans reduce their support for athletics.
There are not enough new donors interested in paying Pirate Club dues and purchasing season tickets to make up for donors and alumni who have built ECU Athletics. We may decide to withdraw our financial support.
Again, I understand all aspects of this movement, but it is time for ECU coaches and ECU leadership to grow a spine and stop this madness. Let’s not forget they didn’t even enforce their own rules of social distancing during the “unity march” because they needed a photo-op to be “politically correct,” but we can’t have fans in the stands to support our beloved university.
This letter is my protest. It is also my call to East Carolina University and anyone who reads this to wake up and stop this madness. We are Pirates and All Lives Matter!
Jerry Bailey
Wilmington