It should be concerning to all that the TV media brain-wash level-headed citizens into a mob mindset.
This was a mob rule trial, plain and simple. Sharpton said Floyd was murdered over a $20 bill. No Sharpton, Floyd died because he fought the police who were trying to rightfully arrest him, which escalated into a hyped, poor judgement situation.
It has been reported that more black people die at the hands of police than whites. Maybe it is because (for some weird reason) whites don’t fight police when they are stopped. The slogan “that black parents have to teach their children how to act if stopped by police” is a ploy. If it isn’t a ploy, then the parents are doing a lousy job because many are aggressive when pulled over. Some people are accomplished at baiting others into doing stupid things.
When there is conflict between whites and blacks, the cry is racism. Couldn’t it be just a conflict between humans? Always yelling racism is racism itself.
Biden visits with the Floyd family and speaks as to how nice they are, then Biden says he wants a conviction. What he did is wrong, wrong, wrong. If it wasn’t a guilty verdict, was Biden going to trash the jury like Obama did in Zimmerman’s and Michael Brown’s trial outcomes? Was Biden kissing up to his base like lying Trump does? I voted for Biden for fair, equal representation.
“No justice, no peace.” Translation? Burn and loot!
Videos don’t always tell the true story as this nation believes. One can say one sees the truth and repeating it becomes a truth.
If you like or hate Chauvin, the video does not prove that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd, nor that he is a racist. Manslaughter? Probably.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville