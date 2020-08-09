A slowing economy, increased job loss, and loss of health insurance are presenting serious challenges for rural North Carolinians. Fortunately, many parents can seek Medicaid as a means to care for children’s health.
With new job losses, about 1 in 5 adult North Carolinians under age 65 don’t have health insurance, according to a Families USA study. That amounts to roughly 1.2 million of our neighbors.
North Carolina is on the brink of a health care disaster, but Medicaid can be our saving grace.
As the CEO of Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, a federally qualified community health center in eastern North Carolina, I have seen the brunt of this challenge first hand. A majority of our clinics’ patients are black or Hispanic and struggling. While job opportunities are useful in rural counties, few are full time and even fewer offer health insurance.
Our patients are being hit on every level. They have financial fears, COVID fears and now racial retaliation fears. Medicaid allows them to have one less thing to worry about.
Closing the coverage gap could bring real support for thousands of families in rural North Carolina.
There is a history of increasing federal Medicaid coverage during times of national stress, and 2020 certainly fits that bill. Strengthening health coverage is a crucial part of North Carolina’s public health response to COVID-19.
Congress has a chance to increase the maximum rate of federal funding to support states’ health systems. The funds would help North Carolina fight COVID-19 and promote economic recovery. Bolstering Medicaid funding would particularly benefit rural communities because more families in rural North Carolina rely on Medicaid for their health coverage. Asking our legislators to press for more coverage is critical for caring for North Carolina’s children.
Kim Schwartz
Ahoskie
