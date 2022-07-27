The power lies not in those who write the laws but by those who interpret the Constitution. In a perfect world, in our (perfect) tripartite system, a group of nine qualified Americans acting in good faith, could render judgments that can be respected, and based in promoting and providing for the general welfare, wording which is in the Constitution (Preamble and Article 1, Section 8). But as it stands, they pose as originalists, interpreting the text as written, when right and left they either betray or ignore that wording.

They don’t find the word “privacy” in the text so they overturn Roe, whose rationale among many other rights, was based in that privacy. The Fourth Amendment specifically states the right for us to “be secure in our persons,” so how can placing a citizen under the full jurisdiction of the state if they have a fertilized egg be personal autonomy? That is just hypocritical, even sinister.

