COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and rates of positive tests are rising in our county and in our state. Much research has shown that the main route of transmission is by tiny moisture droplets emitted when we speak, shout and sing. The tiniest of these droplets or “aerosols” can travel farther than 6 feet from the speaker and can linger in the air for more than 10 minutes. New research is showing that the best way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is the ubiquitous use of face masks in public spaces. (See Forbes, “Face Masks May Be The Key Determinant Of The Covid-19 Curve, Study Suggests)
In a front-page news article last week, we were informed that our county commissioners refuse to mandate face masks for county employees. A few days later, sadly and ironically, another front-page news article informed us that a county employee in the Register of Deeds office had tested positive for the virus. A no-face mask-required policy puts all of the other employees in that office at higher risk.
On today’s front page is a photo of an assistant coach talking face-to-face with a young ball player within about 2 feet of each other, neither one wearing a face mask, yet the article states that Greenville Little League baseball has begun under “new COVID-19 safety rules.” If those rules don’t include the wearing of face masks when within 6 feet of another person, there is nothing safe about them.
If you really want our lives and our economy to return to normal as quickly as possible, the one easy and cheap thing you can do is wear a face mask. More and more companies are making comfortable, affordable, washable and re-usable ones.
I thank all of the people who are wearing face masks now. Please join us.
Margaret Gemperline
Greenville