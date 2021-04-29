When I hear news reports about fatal encounters between the police and blacks, I reminisce about an experience indelibly etched in my memory. In the early 1990s, I was pulled over by a black police officer in Murfreesboro. He asked for my driver’s license and registration card. As I looked inside the glove compartment of my old, green Volvo, I noticed a small knife that I did not know was inside. The officer screamed, “Don’t touch that! Don’t touch that!” I immediately stopped. Strangely, he then whispered in my left ear, “Don’t you know that if I were a white officer, I could’ve shot you?” I appreciated the reality check regarding contentious — often deadly — encounters between white law enforcement officers and black motorists.
It was a relief to savor the recent conviction of officer Derek Chauvin for killing unarmed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Too often, police officers and sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed black and brown people with impunity. Moreover, some politicians and talking heads advocate the need for additional training for officers and, with reticence, resort to business as usual until the next fatal shooting. Further, many officers have the shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later mentality when dealing with black motorists/suspects. By the way, training is not worth a hill of beans if the content of that training is not actualized. Therefore, accountability should be advanced by supporting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to minimize the number of rogue cops in police departments around the United States and promote accountability.
Among other things, the George Floyd legislation would do the following: ban no-knock warrants in certain cases; mandate data collection on police encounters; prohibit racial profiling; ban chokeholds; alter qualified immunity for law enforcement to make it easier to pursue claims of police misconduct.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville