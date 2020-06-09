I thought I could balance my mixed assumptions about the George Floyd murder, trying to justify, to be “fair” in my assessment of the tragedy that transpired and the violent aftermath of looting, arson, killings and vandalism. Thus I simply want to express what I believe — political correctness be damned.
At the heart and soul of the problem — racism IS systemic; it IS at the core of the human experience. Basically, marginal advancements have been made after 250 years of slavery of blacks in America.
Mr. Floyd was MURDERED by a white police officer, no matter what the degree. Police brutality IS a reality which needs reform.
Police should be respected; but for the unions that necessarily protect even the most vile of them — they must be respected.
The concomitant violence was NOT necessary, though peaceful demonstrations are at the heart of our democracy.
The extreme violence that followed was STAGED, put on by opportunists, Antifa, who want to destroy democracy.
Continue to protest peacefully for justice. Do NOT commit another crime to assuage the initial travesty.
Outrage and anger is righteous and must be expressed. But to put the lives and liberty of fellow humans in jeopardy is NOT the appropriate response despite the enflamed rhetoric of a number of African-American protesters.
Two wrongs don’t make a right. This kind of violent response is counter-productive, “a mask for criminal behavior,” as stated by Laila Ali, Muhammad Al’s daughter.
YOU were not victimized. YOU were not assaulted by the authorities; therefore, YOU have no vested interested in, no claim to retaliate on behalf of yourself.
The foregoing is logical to me. These thoughts are not contradictory or mutually exclusive. They make sense and put my sentiments in perspective. I welcome responses from those who believe otherwise.
John Cleary
Winterville
Fake news rebuttal
Guy E. Miller’s letter to the editor of June 5, “Floyd scenario demonstrates ‘plausible’ alternative” is a piece of fiction and should have been identified as such by the newspaper.
A quick Google search using “did Floyd and Chauvin know each other” brought me to Snopes.com and their fact-check.
The owner of the building housing El Nuevo Rodeo, the club where George Floyd worked as a part-time inside security guard, did briefly overlap with Derek Chauvin’s part-time work as an outside security guard. The owner said that it was unlikely that the two men knew each other in the brief time they worked at the same club (the amount of time was not stated).
So, trying to stir up a bit of fake news by suggesting that there was a plot between the two men to scam the city of Minneapolis is outrageous to suggest. The Daily Reflector should have fact-checked the allegations before printing Miller’s letter.
Don English
Greenville