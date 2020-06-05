What can explain the outrageously maniacal and ruthless behavior of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin vividly captured on multiple videos? Consider this plausible scenario, offered by a 30-year law enforcement veteran associate of mine.
News sources provided these facts:
Derek Chauvin and George Floyd were buddies, both working as bouncers for a Minneapolis club, both laid off because of virus.
Chauvin was within months of retiring.
Floyd’s state autopsy was negative for strangulation or suffocation, implicating heart failure.
Suppose the two cooked up a scheme to defraud the City of Minneapolis of millions by staging an incident of “police brutality,” with Chauvin conveniently first on the scene and lots of cell phones staged to video the action. Chauvin hams it up for the cameras to ensure a huge jury award, expecting to be put on administrative leave and long since retired before the case works its way through the system. Then the two buddies split the take and live happily ever after.
Unfortunately, while Chauvin is playing “bad cop,” Floyd begins experiencing heart distress and begs for help. Chauvin, thinking Floyd is also hamming it up, continues his “brutality.” Back at the station, they learn Floyd has expired, which changes everything. The police chief fires Chauvin, but since Floyd was a hoax conspirator, has to refer the case to the DA. Days later the DA correctly charges Chauvin with “accidental death while in commission of a crime [fraud],” or manslaughter.
That’s not necessarily how it happened, but certainly plausible. And of course, everyone in the country immediately jumped to the conclusion, based on possibly edited video, that a rogue police department savagely murdered a citizen just because he was black.
Because that fits the narrative, and never mind about finding out the full story. Once again.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville