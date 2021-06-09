Former President Trump’s presence in Greenville on Saturday didn’t seem to disappoint his deluded base of fawning sycophants. The fact-checking organizations must have had their usual heyday. Trump rolled out his typical litany of lies, deceitful statements, self-congratulatory remarks and nauseating Biden bashing. The crowd loved the clown, but a more discerning audience could easily see the psychopathology that led to the rise and fall of the worst president in modern history.
Throughout his campaign and (fortunately) single term in office, Trump would engage in the immature, insecure habit of name-calling. He indiscriminately and publicly derided opponents, former friends and associates, well-respected leaders, highly successful people, military heroes, and even people with disabilities with names like dummy, idiot, moron and his seemingly all-time favorite, loser.
It’s evident that neither he nor the lemmings who blindly hang on his every word do not see that the “loser” shoe now fits Trump better than it ever has. His business failures are obvious: where are Trump steaks, Trump ties, Trump water, Trump University, Trump casinos, etc.? Because one’s name is on something in big gold letters, doesn’t make it a successful venture.
The limited look we’ve had at his income tax returns reveals either a very poor businessman or tax evasion. Now he has unceremoniously lost the highest office in the land and incited an insurrection in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election.
In truly fascist fashion, Trump demands loyalty, not to the constitution or the offices of government, but to himself, personally. These are the trappings of a dictator and if we don’t see it and resist it, our democracy, as we know it, could be doomed.
Bill Redding
Greenville