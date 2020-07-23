What to say about these times? Perhaps a good place to start is to try to illustrate for some where the anger and the angst come from for so many these days who are protesting the murder of George Floyd and far too many others.
We have people marching and protesting all over the country. It has been going on for weeks in some places. Racism is wrong and racism is sin. People who are not white in this country have been subjected to many types of brutality and mistreatment because of their skin color. It is a 401-year pandemic. Slavery started in 1619 in this country, over 150 years before July 4, 1776. Love it or love to forget it, this country was built by black people: free Africans who were legally (though wrongfully) enslaved.
This country was founded saying that many black people were 3/5 of a person. It was written in the constitution that people were seen and to be considered less-than. If I hold up a $1 bill and I hold up two quarters and a dime. What do you pick? The dollar can be old and beat up and the coins can be brand new and shiny, but you would still pick the dollar because it is worth more.
Being treated like you are less-than contributes to the horrible sense of “nobodiness” that Dr. King spoke of. That sense of nobodiness is reinforced when you are followed around in stores, and when the news every night describes people who look like you as “armed and dangerous.”
When you deal with countless micro aggressions daily, work twice as hard even to be considered for a job, let alone promotion, you feel that sense of nobodiness. This contributes to the anger. Nobody should be seen as less-than.
Stephen Rice
Winterville