Where do I begin? With word and time restrictions, I can barely express here all the fear and frustration I feel heading into the coming presidential election.
Does anyone grasp what’s going on in America? We certainly see what’s happening with looting and burning and vandalism and violence; the fatal shootings in Chicago of innocent black youths. All this chaos has been condoned even extolled by anarchists and extreme leftist organizations under the guise of Black Lives Matter and black reparations.
Who are they kidding? For over 50 years they have been a cause waiting to happen. And, unfortunately, two black lives and a China virus pandemic have given socialists, communists the breach they have been preparing for.
A cancel culture is trying to erase our history as if America did not endure a four-year Civil War to unify two diverse cultures. Rioters try to loot a MacDonald House as if sick children were to blame for slavery and black repression. Systemic racism is still being debated as well as whether to wear masks during the pandemic. And what is being “woke?”
Think about it America. The vast majority of us sense this country is collapsing, crumbling right under our feet. It’s time to rise up and fight back.
I don’t support violence. I do support voting. Take our fight for the freedom of America under our Constitution and the rule of law and order to the polls. Use our limbs and get to the ballot box not the mail box. Bubble in the names of those candidates who support life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Shun the Sanders, the AOCs, all advocates of the Green New Deal. They are not building Biden’s better America; they are destroying an existing, prospering economy struggling to make itself great again.
John Cleary
Winterville