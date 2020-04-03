The Lord showed me a dream of the White House in the clouds. It had Abraham Lincoln's statue from the memorial in the center, as well as the pillars from the memorial lined along the front, sides and back of the house. I admired it as it was beautiful. Suddenly a large cloud formed into a tornado. I heard the voice of an angel shout, "And the winds beat vehemently." (Luke 6: 46-49) I shouted, "Lord, what's happening!" The tornado hit the house and tore a portion of it apart. I asked God could it be fixed? I got no answer. Then all the clouds gathered that surrounded the White House and formed a tsunami which crashed over the White House. When everything was clear, the house was demolished. The foundation was scattered on the land it once stood on. I asked God what will happen? Then I saw a beautiful sunset and the voice said, "He is coming."
The interpretation of this dream: Our nation was once centered on truth and unity is no longer truthful. The pillars represent the many states holding our nation together. God's wrath is upon the nation and it will soon be destroyed. We are in the middle of the book of Revelation. The nation once stood on righteousness but now unrighteousness. God was the foundation of the nation. But the nation has turned from God in diverse sin and lust of the flesh. God is going to destroy the nation from the head to the foot and none shall be left. Christ is coming back for his chosen ones. Then all things will be made new. Our nation's leaders need to reconcile with God before it's too late. Many people's lives are in danger of God's wrath. Repent leaders.
Imani Bryant
Winterville