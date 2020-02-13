“Think ye that I came to bring peace? No, I tell you, but division.” (Luke 12:51)
Christ could not have predicted these days more precisely. Maybe the division he mentioned referred to the division between those who abide his teachings and those who ignore them. In a previous letter I specifically outlined how Trump and his Republicans betray almost every one of his teachings, from welcoming the stranger to rendering unto Caesar, to serving mammon, to “to whom much is given, much shall be required,” to storing up your riches in heaven rather than spending every waking moment devising ways to hoard more of their wealth here on Earth.
How many times has Trump bragged about how rich he is? Christ said, “Woe be unto the rich, for they already received their consolation,” (Luke 6:24). How many Republicans are millionaires? Christ said it will be easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye than for a rich man to get into heaven (Matthew 19:24). Certainly there are millionaire Democrats, so who has more integrity, the wealth hoarders or those who would raise their own taxes to provide funds for the public good?
With the Trumpublicans trying so hard to cut people in need off food stamps, eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, cut their disability, Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, that alone defies Christ’s admonition, “What ye do to these, the least of my brethren, ye do unto me.” (Matthew 25:40).
And with Trump constantly lying, he may be the “father of lies” Christ referred to in John 8:44. As much as I blame Trump-Republican voters, maybe that is biblical, too. “God will send them strong delusion, that they believe his lies” (II Thessalonians 2:11). Remember, 30 percent of the angels followed Lucifer out of heaven, too.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville