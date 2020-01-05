Columnist Rob Schofield (Jan. 3) listed his 10 key missed opportunities and wrong turns for North Carolina.
From the global warming hoax to portraying America First as racist, even blaming conservatives for the failure of North Carolina’s public school system (that’s a laugher), I’m glad we missed those opportunities he expounds.
Republicans should be applauded for slowing down the train on Mr. Schofield and NC Policy Watch’s leftist ideology tracks. If his wish list should come to pass, “Decade lost to Republican agenda” would be retitled “America lost forever to Socialist agenda.”
Jerry Rose
Farmville