Ever since Republicans took control of Congress in 2014, the constant drumbeat has been to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The logical question is, with what? President Trump has said that he will unveil his plan after the 2020 election. From 2008 through 2016, I served on the AMA Council on Medical Service, which advised the government of issues of health care delivery and physician access.
Actually, you have seen the Republican Plan. It is Obamacare, based on a strategy proposed by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, that would have all Americans purchasing a private health plan. By accepting that strategy, President Obama hoped to enlist the support of the health care industry and Republican lawmakers. That support never came.
Despite millions of Americans gaining high quality, affordable, renewable health care insurance under Obamacare, the stubborn push to repeal Obamacare continues. Polls have shown that a majority of Americans are worried about the ever rising cost of medical care and pharmaceuticals. Over half the bankruptcies in America are related to medical costs.
Many studies have shown that Americans with health care insurance are healthier and live longer than those without coverage. Our citizens deserve access to good health care. Obamacare was a good step in that direction. Our next Congress and administration should strengthen and refine Obamacare such as offering a public option that would allow us to choose private insurance versus a Medicare-like plan.
I am eager to see what the Republican plan will be.
Charles Willson, M.D.
Greenville
Home-made signs
My homemade “JOE” sign got stolen from my front yard a few days ago. Not to be dissuaded by some nogoodnik thief, I decided to put up another sign. But this time I nailed the sign high up on the big oak tree in front of my house. This sign is not a JOE sign. This sign is more detailed than the original one. It says, “Take back America for regular people — Vote Democratic.”
I put a good deal of effort into producing the sign. I fell in the process of mounting it. I’m not hurt too badly though. All things considered, I am satisfied with the sign and its message. I invite any and all folks to drive by to see it for themselves.
Maybe a few other JOE supporters should make their own homemade signs. I think homemade signs are especially effective since people realize that some special effort went into producing them. Regular people respect that as an indication of the creator’s sincerity and initiative. Also, the creator gets a good feeling about being a participating American in the political process that the Founders gave to us — and that so many “losers and suckers” have died to preserve.
It’s the least I could do to honor my fallen comrades whose names are engraved on The Wall. I call on all of my fellow disabled war vets to make a sign for their front yards too. Then maybe other folks will follow suit. We could start a movement that would tell the world that we loyal Americans want America back.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville