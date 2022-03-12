Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
In his excellent book, “Unthinkable — Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Congressman Jamie Raskin points out that the three most important words in the Constitution are “We The People.” It doesn’t say, we the white people, we the wealthy people, we the Christian people, we the straight people, we the powerful people, or any other descriptive adjective people. It simply says “We The People.”
There is an overt push from the right-wing extremist groups in the U.S. to not only ignore those three important words but to denigrate, defame and ultimately destroy the basics of this sacred document so vital to our democratic values.
While it is not surprising to see radical groups like The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon, Three Percenters, self described Nazis and white supremacists active in violent racist activities like the January 6 insurrection, it is extremely alarming to witness the undisguised or tacit approval and sometimes even encouragement from most of the Republican members of Congress.
We may easily dismiss racist, right-wing nut jobs like Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor Green, etc. for their threatening, divisive, inflammatory rhetoric, but what about our more “mainstream” representatives who still refuse to condemn, and in some cases even condone, the actions of the radical elements of their party.
These same individuals would still support the candidacy of a narcissistic demagogue whose list of serious crimes seems to be growing longer by the day. Do these people care about this country or its democratic principles or is it just power they crave, power to take us back to a whitewashed era when huge swaths of Americans where pretty much disenfranchised. No matter what they might say, their inactions speak louder than their words.