Clarence Henderson’s column in Sunday’s opinion page (Biden’s legacy on race is complicated) is so misleading and undermining to many black voters. As he stated the “legacy of racism can be traced back through the history of the Democratic Party,” but he neglected to mention that the new Republican Party is made up of old Democrats. It is no longer the party of Lincoln.
Joe Biden like most people, have said things that can be taken out of context, but I’ll trust him any day over anyone else who’s in the election. Just because Mr. Henderson sat at a lunch counter during the Civil Rights movement and decided to become a Republican doesn’t give him the right to bash Biden and tell us who to vote for.
I’m not hating on the Republican Party, because there are still some good Republicans who may have disconnected themselves from the current party. They recognize what’s really behind the scenes. I would like to see balance and compromise. However, the majority of the ones in charge are submitting to blatant corruption, environmental destruction, daily lies being spewed like it’s a normal way of life, and bounties being placed upon the head of our troops.
This is a disgrace. This country is in danger of becoming an autocratic government. In addition, the Bible is being used as a tool to promote hate. Most African Americans know this is not the first time the Bible was used to justify hate, control, denial of basic human rights and abuse of lives! Mr. Henderson may be quite surprised to find himself in the fields with the rest of the black people should his current party win. I don’t think he will qualify being in the big house. Who will he love then! A change has gotta come!
S. Coco Layne
Greenville