One of your writers once asked, “Who votes for these Republicans in Congress?” The writer was referring to the Republicans who want to privatize Social Security and the U.S. Postal Service, dismantle Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare and let Trump run amok.
I have a few reasons: Many GOP voters are prejudiced against minorities, etc. They find a kinship with the GOP’s prejudiced policies. Blinded by their prejudices many vote against their own best interests.
The GOP uses social issues to gain votes. For example, Bush 43 campaigned to support an amendment to outlaw abortion, but after he took office he was silent on that promise. GOP voters against abortion say life is sacred, but once the little ones grow up and become adults, life isn’t so sacred anymore, and these people usually favor capital punishment.
Other voters believe the GOP’s smoke screens (untruths) which have been proven wrong, such as raising the minimum wage kills jobs. Instead of killing jobs this action has proven to stimulate the economy.
Other reasons “these people” sit in Congress are their suppression of minority voting rights and the gerrymandering of congressional districts. Trump is doing all he can to destroy our democracy. Once more the Democrats will have to clean up the mess left by the GOP.
FDR saved us from the Great Depression because Hoover refused to get the government involved in helping the country. Clinton cleaned up the deficits of Reagan and Bush 41 while leaving a surplus for Bush 43 to squander by telling untruths to get us involved in his endless wars.
And, don’t forget the crash of 2008 Bush left for Obama to handle. This time the GOP mess will be a disaster like nothing we could have ever envisioned — a real doozy.
Judy Donnalley
Greenville