Why is the so-called news media so tactfully describing Republicans as conservatives? There is nothing conservative about them. Why validate them with that word? A better name for the so-called Republicans would be “The Against Party.” Well, that wouldn’t fit either because they are for anything that benefits them personally and their wealthy friends. Nation, be damned!
Another thing, the media says that “so-and-so believes or thinks” about an issue. Wrong! The media should say that a person says. A person is unable to know what another person believes or thinks about anything unless the person says that they believe or think so-and-so, then that should be clearly reported.
I have wondered repeatedly if the stupid, ignorant, selfish, spoiled citizens who supported Trump (including our 3rd District representative who condoned Trump’s actions and helped try to overthrow the 2020 election) have thinking ability enough to realize what kind of people they are. Are they the same types of deplorable that Trump and the 3rd District representative are?
Do these followers even realize that they have been made a fool of and the kind of life they will have down the road if the lying Trump cult succeeds?
A few months ago, a friend reminded me of what Reagan had said: “Government is not the solution; government is the problem.” How could I have forgotten how mad I had been? That was great news to the evangelicals as they stepped up their lying program. Also, when will this country wake up and tax the so-called religious businesses?
America is struggling to keep our fragile democracy while Al Sharpton and his racist cult keep dividing us by accusing white people of racism, which does nothing to get fence-riding citizens (who “might” be thinking about their future) to vote for honest leaders instead of Republican liars.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville