However severe COVID-19 proves to be — and we won’t know until the roll-out of more testing — I’m confident our county and our city will meet the challenge. In the process of addressing this crisis, the amount of suffering will depend, in part, on the response behaviors we adopt. As I write this, I’m pleased at the dramatic uptick in the manner in which citizens are responding. It’s better to overreact than to under-react.
As we respond to the virus directly in front of us, let’s also take the opportunity to learn from the experience. Lessons already gained can include the critical importance of planning for the future, basing public policy on science and expertise, and the transparent free flow of information to the public. Learning these and other lessons can do us well for future challenges, which will surely come.
For now, the call to action is to err on the side of caution and follow the advice coming from experts. The last thing we want for our city is for our well-trained and hardworking medical colleagues, and the excellent medical facilities we have in our community, to be overwhelmed with COVID-19, along with the usual medical issues that pass through the system. Regardless of how other communities respond, in our region we all can play a role in flattening the curve of cases, so that everyone needing medical attention in Greenville, for whatever reason, can obtain it.
I’ve seen our nation respond post-9/11 admirably with prudence and neighborly support. As an elected official and as a private citizen, I’ve seen our city respond the same way to hurricanes. Now — let’s do it again.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville
Heed what experts say
What’s interesting is the present administration’s belittling of the magnitude and tenacity of the coronavirus. As a comparison, in 2009, 10 conservatives like Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, and even Donald Trump denounced the Obama Administration’s suggestion for vaccination against the Swine Flu. As a result, Republicans were much less likely to get vaccinated — and apparently were more likely to die of the Swine Flu. Red states had much higher death rates than blue states from the Swine Flu. So pay attention to the medical experts — they know what they’re talking about.
Howard Tepper
Greenville