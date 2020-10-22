Isaiah 5:20 says “They say that what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right.” And so goes the rationale of people manifesting Trump Derangement Syndrome. These people hate President Trump because they do not approve of his personality or the way he speaks. So rather than support the man who delivered on his campaign promises to lead America back to greatness, they justify voting for Joe Biden who has accomplished nothing after being in political office for 47 years except to stuff his pockets and his son Hunter’s pockets with kickback money by selling his political office.
With TDS it is OK to censor reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop from the news that are damaging to him and Joe, but it is OK to repeat daily fabricated lies about Trump and Russian collusion. With TDS you are saying that killing murderers is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right. With TDS you support rioters destroying other people’s property but it is too dangerous to allow Americans to go to church and worship their God and their savior. With TDS you support a dude pretending to be a woman but say that I am prejudice when I tell him that he is a freak and needs Jesus. With TDS it is OK to use our intelligence agencies to spy on a political campaign if you do not agree with their position.
These people with Trump Derangement Syndrome cannot justify or explain their insanity and hate. They only know that President Trump irritates their demons because he loves America and supports God’s chosen people, the state of Israel. We must defeat socialism, globalism and those with TDS to continue the greatness of America, the land of the free and home of the brave and one nation under God!
Vic Corey
Winterville