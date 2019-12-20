As I was watching the House debate on the impeachment of Donald Trump I was taken by an anecdote that was mentioned on the House floor.
This was the story of an exchange between an American soldier and the citizen of a country that had recently been liberated by the Americans at the end of World War II.
Here I am paraphrasing, but the conversation was reported as going something like the following: The citizen asked the American soldier “Why? Why did you come over here and do this for us? We are not, after all, Americans.”
The soldier responded “We did not do it because you are Americans. We did it because we are Americans.”
Sadly, the House Republicans — including Rep. Greg Murphy — demonstrated in the House debate that they are nothing like the great Americans who liberated Europe some 75 years ago.
P. A. Woodward
Greenville
Ode to the Democrats
Impeach, Impeach, Impeach,
While children starve,
Congress feasts.
Impeach, Impeach, Impeach,
Veterans sleeping in the streets,
While Congress in their mansions sleep.
Impeach, Impeach, Impeach
Immigrants in cages,
While Democrats are raging.
Impeach, impeach, impeach,
You claim you can fix America,
But you have no care for health care.
Congressional Democrats look what you have done,
Americans are homeless and starving.
The tired the poor and downtrodden are caged.
The sick are dying,
No money to help,
But plenty to impeach, impeach, impeach.
Stephen Thompson
Ayden