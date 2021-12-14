In his Dec. 8 column, Gary Franks decries the use of hyperbole to repeatedly exaggerate (in his mind) the benefit of COVID-19 vaccination, which he contrasts to polio vaccine or voluntary influenza vaccination.
COVID-19 case fatality rate is about 1.6 percent overall in the U.S., roughly 10-50 times greater than seasonal flu’s. Mortality varies by age and risk factors with 13 percent of hospitalized and 37 perecent of ICU patients dying, while 30-40 percent of infections are asymptomatic. Thus the push to prevent/mitigate its effects by the best means available.
Yes, Polio vaccine is 99-100 percent effective after the 3-4 doses recommended by age 4. It was widely adopted/ accepted by whole communities when available in the 1950-60s and became mandatory for elementary school entry, military service and travel. Polio does not tend to mutate, having only three strains, compared to the multiple mutations of COVID-19 arising over two years, spanning the Greek alphabet from alpha through mu, plus omicron. Would polio prevention be as successful if one-third of the population had declined to be vaccinated? (BTW polio might have been eradicated worldwide like smallpox if not for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria’s non-acceptance/non-implementation of vaccination). Many vaccines are less effective; seasonal flu is about 70 percent.
As long as a third of the population in the U.S. is unvaccinated we have a breeding ground for new variants. Plus we are not isolated from mutations generated overseas.
The vaccine took less than a year to develop because work on a coronavirus vaccine began for SARS CoV, a decade ago. That groundwork was rapidly adapted to COVID-19.
Development of treatment medications only became possible after the virus was widespread and its targets/behavior could be identified.
Our few effective antiviral medications are specific for particular viruses, not one-size-fits-all.
COVID vaccine may not be perfect but it beats the alternative.
Marian Swinker
Winterville