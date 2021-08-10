I keep pointing out what complete hypocrites Republicans are, and how they must live in a state of cognitive dissonance to say the things they do, like letting the Don slide when their heads would explode if it was Obama who said he could grab a woman’s genitalia.
They campaigned forever saying they are the party of fiscal responsibility, but never uttered a peep when Reagan came in with a credit card and tripled the national debt, or when orange Mussolini reversed Obama’s downward trend concerning the deficit and ushered in trillion-dollar yearly deficits. Not a peep; they are only concerned about debt when a Democrat is president. Hypocrites.
They cry out “my body, my choice” when they emerge as the party of mask debaters (and anti-vaxxers), evidently unaware of the sardonic hypocritical irony of their reaction to those using that rationale in the regulating by white males (mostly) of women’s reproductive choices.
But what galls me the most is their hypocritical sanctimony in displaying their reaction to “black lives matter” with their fervor in “supporting the police” with their “blue lives matter” stance. These are the same people who support the insurrection where they confronted the Capitol police and beat them with flagpoles, nightsticks and shields they ripped away from them; using mace, bear spray and any weapon they could lay their hands on.
As far as I can see, hypocrisy is their only principle, and anything they say cannot be believed. As the facts emerge concerning their attempted coup, if they had their way, we would be under martial law with Drumpf (his real family name) in charge for life.
I could go on for another 10,000 words, but you get the point. Never vote for another Republican. If you do, you get what you deserve.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville