If you would believe what Vic Corey has just pontificated (Public Forum, May 10) in his latest “sample of one who knows it all because he is a number cruncher/modeler (Dr. M. Levitt),” who has no credentials in the field of epidemiology, then everyone should “just go about their business.”
I really wonder if Mr. Corey really believed what he said about the major news media before our current president was elected? I submit that these very sketchy, right wing, conservative news groups like “League of Power” (Google it) would even exist if not for the rants of the “liar in chief.” Have you ever heard any other president of this country accuse our visual and print media of continuous “fake news?” I think not. If Trump and this Dr. Levitt truly believe what they’ve said on various national media, then our current president should be out holding rallies every weekend until November.
Corey also says that Dr. Levitt equates the COVID-19 to the “regular” flu (not the 1918 flu pandemic), but I would ask Vic to talk to a few folks who’ve experienced this virus and then you might rethink your agreement with this structural biologist. I personally know of one who recovered from it recently and, if you follow any fact based media, folks who’ve had this virus testify there is no comparison with having the flu. It is much worse!
The U.S. news media are not all fountains of misinformation as you suggest, and you might want to check out NPR, BBC, Reuters and other international news media. I think they are using science-based facts and epidemiological studies to draw their conclusions and provide recommendations about how to deal with COVID-19. This is not a China virus any more than those that evolved in Africa are Africa viruses. So call it what it is and be safe.
Adrian Snyder
Greenville