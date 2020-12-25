In this world of division, the spiritual message I get from Christ’s teachings is one of unity. We are one in Christ. Merry Christmas:
In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.
God is love.
God is light.
God created us in his own image
He that loveth not, knoweth not God.
The kingdom of God dwells within us.
Ye know not what manner of spirit ye are of.
Ye are the temple of God.
It is the spirit who gives life.
Beloved, now we are the sons of God.
Having been justified by faith, we have peace through our Lord Jesus Christ.
I can do all things in Christ who strengthens me.
As the body hath many members, so also is the Christ, each one members of one another.
So we, being many, are one body in Christ.
I am the vine, ye are the branches.
And at that day ye shall know that I am in my father, and ye in me, and I in you.
Is it not written in your law, I said “ye are gods”?
So God created man in their own image.
There is one body and one spirit.
I am the way, the truth and the life.
For he that believeth in the son shall have everlasting life.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son.
According to your faith, let it be to you.
No one comes to the father, but by me.
And truly our fellowship is with the lord, and with his son Jesus Christ.
And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
I wish you all long happy healthy lives.
Robert Tyson
Winterville