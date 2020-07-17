Chemical weapons facilitate tactical warfare, intended to kill or incapacitate enemy soldiers on the battlefield. Biological warfare, on the other hand, is purely strategic, since the time delay with such weapons renders them useless on the battlefield. The ideal biological weapon is extremely contagious, especially before symptoms become apparent. Lethality is not important, except as it raises anxiety on the part of the enemy population.
The purpose of psychological operations is to neutralize or destroy an adversary’s spirit and power without needing to fire a shot. If an enemy can be persuaded to incapacitate himself, then the resulting victory is far preferable to having to deploy military force.
An effective biological agent is a psychological weapon. When fear of contagion persuades the enemy to deliberately paralyze his entire economy, society and spirit, it has debilitated his nation without expending any military force.
The Chinese Communist Party has declared the USA to be their primary strategic adversary. In violation of Geneva Accords, CCP policy is to prepare to conduct biological warfare to further the party’s interest. The CCP’s military arm, the Peoples’ Liberation Army, is charged with research, development and production of infectious diseases for biological warfare. The PLA’s primary laboratory for developing infectious diseases is located in Wuhan, precisely where the current world-wide pandemic virus first appeared in public.
Whether intentionally or inadvertently, this virus has proved to be the ideal biological warfare weapon. Through fear of infection, America has unilaterally collapsed its economy and society, with no end in sight. The CCP has successfully brought its primary strategic adversary to its knees without ever firing a shot.
America’s economic devastation and unraveling of social norms of law and order, as well as political cohesiveness, have achieved the strategic goals of the CCP with phenomenal success.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville