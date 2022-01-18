The scheduling of decision by the City Council to approve Bitcoin mining operations in and around Greenville is premature. The noise level associated with blockchain technology, (the basis for crypto currencies like Bitcoin) must be investigated prior to any decision to approve its location within Greenville community.
To avoid a possible lawsuit like the one ongoing in Washington County, Tennessee, where an approved Bitcoin mining operation has exceeded noise levels previously agreed to, a study and visit by Greenville council members regarding noise levels produced by blockchain technology and the record of Bitcoin miners to follow zoning requirements imposed by a host community who approved their locating must occur.
I do not address ethical issues associated w/abuse of Bitcoin by criminal elements that is made easier by lack of regulation to prevent money laundering or other illegal financial operations. But the issue of excessive noise levels and concomitant lawsuit after the fact of the Bitcoin mining operation set-up and the miner’s record of observing zoning noise levels at least in Tennessee is absolutely critical to any vote on approval of such an operation in Greenville community.
Sandra Tawake
Greenville