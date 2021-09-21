Why is there so much division and so much conflict in this country? Why would someone argue about something so simple as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine? We are facing a common enemy, a deadly virus, taking thousands of lives daily, straining our health care system beyond its abilities and dangerously damaging our economy. We have health care experts endlessly explaining this deadly disease and what needs to be done to defeat it. So, what’s the problem? Why can’t we unite as a nation and as a world, and control and ultimately resolve this problem?
At our core, first and foremost, we are all human beings. In this regard we are all the same: same animal, same species. From there we begin to divide; divisions we create and cultivate. We are Americans with ancestry from all over the world, endlessly, ethnically different. Then we are atheists, Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Muslims, or members of multiple other religious groups. We further divide ourselves into political and social groups with, sometimes, conflicting ideas and goals. By choice, or not, we are also rich, poor or middle class; frequently physically or culturally divided.
Our basic humanity requires and desires certain needs and wants to live on this planet: air and water (preferably clean), food sources, shelter, freedom from disease and companionship with other humans.
If we were all, somehow, able to set aside those things that divide us (race, religion, ethnicity and money), and focus first on our basic humanity — seeing and treating all others as sisters and brothers — we might be able to save ourselves from ourselves and preserve our planet. There may be more than a bit of naivety in this whole notion and it may sound like a John Lennon song, but we should all try to “Imagine” and then act accordingly.
Bill Redding
Greenville