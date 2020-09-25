I would like to take this opportunity to respond to a letter by Dewey Funkhouser which appeared on Sept. 10. He claimed that Republicans spread lies about liberals: and his primary example was the “lie” that liberals want to take away our guns.
It’s long been a firm believe of mine that to be a “progressive,” it requires that a person has to possess two qualities: delusion and dishonesty. I have read a number of Mr. Funkhouser’s pieces. I am well aware of his disdain for this country as founded and for Christians and their God. But I don’t know Mr. Funkhouser personally, so I can’t say for certain how much of these assertions in his recent letter are rooted in his delusions and how much is plain dishonesty.
Being the educated and well-read man I believe he is, I’m sure that he is aware that in 1961 the United Nations started putting together a treaty which would require all nations to disarm their citizens and reduce their militaries, all in the name of world peace. This treaty has been promoted by virtually every national leader of the Democrat Party.
In fact, President Obama suggested that he could bind the U.S. to this treaty simply by executive action. Vice President Biden, should he be elected president, intends, as one of his first acts, to implement a national gun registry. The only, and I do mean only, reason for this that has any ring of truth in it, is as a requirement for (sooner rather than later) confiscation of all firearms.
Therefore, since Mr. Funkhouser appears to be an educated and well-informed individual, I rather believe that in his most recent opinion piece he is being quite dishonest.
Steven Van Cleave
Winterville
Public health crisis
As a person of color and a resident of Pitt County, I applaud the recent passing of a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The resolution addresses several key issues related to the delivery of health and human services in the county.
In sum, it states that the Board of Commissioners believes that racism can form the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire county and should be treated with the urgency and funding of a public health crisis. Looking at racism in this way offers legislators, courts, health officials and others an opportunity to analyze data and discuss how to dismantle or change problematic institutions.
Pitt County will seek to promote racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis as well.
Hopefully, Vidant Medical Center and other county medical facilities will obtain a copy of the resolution and take steps to address systemic-structural racism that is well established and documented in the health care industry.
Billy R. Walls
Greenville