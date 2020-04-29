Today is April 26 and many of us in Greenville are interested in the COVID-19 statistics from various states where we have relatives and friends. The Reflector today was passing out accolades for a job well done in Pitt County. I could not agree more.
I served in the Pacific during World War II. Coincidentally I married a Greenville girl who had spent a summer working in Japan in a Japanese orphanage. It was between her junior and senior years at Duke University. She was part of a volunteer program sponsored by the World Council of Churches. As a result she became friends with a Japanese male college student who was part of the same program. She came back home from Japan and finished Duke University, taught school for a year, then married me. The Japanese student did more or less the same thing.
After we had been married about ten months she received a letter from her Japanese student friend asking for advise on how to gain entrance to a university graduate school in the USA. He could read and write English as good as I could.
To make a long story short, he was given a warm welcome to the graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1958. He continued his studies at Princeton University and received his doctorate from a university in Japan.
His death in 2017 ended a 60-year-long friendship for us. I learned much about Japanese customs and relationships. They do not shake hands. They show warmness at introduction by bowing from the waste line. The more sincerity, the deeper the bow. Their custom for generations has been to not touch each other in public.
As of April 22, the COVID-19 statistics for Japan are as follows: population 126 million, positive infections 12,388, deaths 317.
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville