“And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has enabled me, because He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry.” (1 Timothy 1:12) The terror of COVID-19 puts us all into the ministry of caring for our families and others.
Our anti-pandemic behaviors provide for the essential safety of ourselves and in equal measure for the safety of others. When we wash hands, wear a face-mask, social distance and not gather in groups, we are playing it science safe and are in ministry. Using our God-given wisdom, we’re putting on the righteous armor of God. When we pray for a cure, a vaccine, and planet earth, we are praying equally for ourselves and others. As we should.
When I was a child, our Presbyterian church sang “The Church’s One Foundation” as our communion hymn. Still, it resonates in my heart, defines me and leads me back to my church home. My faith is essential to my life.
But now I am living in a world I don’t understand, but with values I clearly understand. Because I might carry the coronavirus without knowing it, my very presence in a restaurant, a theater or a church pew may be a threat to others. It’s not essential that I be in any of these places. So, for now, my decision is to stay home. I don’t want to harm others and I dare not put God to any test.
In our call to worship, we must now make very difficult WWJD decisions. Let us be reminded of Matthew 25:40, “As much as you have done it to one of the least of these my brothers, you have done it to me.” Now we must decide how to serve others, protect their health and our own as we journey forward in our faith.
Alison Lord Stuart
Greenville