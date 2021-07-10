Bless our hearts. Santa in July? Black Friday in July? Can Americans muck up Thanksgiving and Christmas any more than we already have?
Bless my heart. I still don’t understand why the Capitol incident was an insurrection but all of the riots with police getting murdered and personal property being destroyed seem to be encouraged, especially by the media.
Bless her heart, my wife didn’t order anything from Amazon yesterday so the UPS guy knocked on our door to see if we were OK.
Bless his heart, a blonde man shouted frantically into the phone, “Help! My wife is pregnant and her contractions are only 2 minutes apart!” The doctor asks, “Is this her first child”? “No! This is her husband!”
With all the big news from CBS that Joe Biden is a “vanilla with chocolate chip” ice cream guy, it makes me wonder if the old dude is lactose intolerant?
BMH, in 1995 we were told that because of global warming the most likely sea-level rise would cover the beaches of the entire East Coast within 25 years. Well, here it is 25 years later I’m looking out the window of my Brook Valley home expecting to see the sea, and well, I don’t see it.
BYH to author unknown, who wrote, “You are a ghost driving a meat-covered skeleton made from stardust riding a rock floating through space. Fear nothing.”
Bless your heart, I beg to differ. The Olympic athlete who was banned for smoking dope did have a choice. She knew it was against the rules yet she chose to break the rules. I have no sympathy.
BYH to Dr. Brian Brodish and staff at Greenville ENT. My husband received outstanding care during a recent emergency visit. Professionalism at its finest.
BMH, I am fully vaccinated, but still wear a mask in stores. With only about 40 percent of Pitt County being fully vaccinated, I can tell by the number of folks not wearing masks that the math just doesn’t work.
BYH to the BOH “our country’s in a mess.” Joe Biden is doing a great job. DT left this country in a mess.
Thanks to CSX railroad for fixing the tracks on 14th Street and Beatty, but could our mayor and Greenville Public Works now get them to do the same on 14th and at Pitt Street just a block down from there? It’s the pits (sarcasm intended)!
Don’t resent me for wearing a mask! I do it for the sake of the ladies. I am really handsome and hate to see the women in the grocery store fawning over me. Lust is a sin and I wear my mask to keep from being a stumbling block. So next time you see me in my mask be sure to thank me for being aware of the danger I present to women. Truth.
