It’s about much, much more than the economy, President Trump. “America the Beautiful” is vanishing.
Your promise to eliminate federal regulations is a promise kept:
Regulations on air pollution and emissions: 25 either rolled back or pending rollback.
Drilling and extraction: 19 either rolled back or pending rollback.
Infrastructure and planning: 12 either rolled back or pending rollback.
Animals: 10 either rolled back or pending rollback.
Toxic substances and safety: eight either rolled back or pending rollback.
Water pollution: 10 either rolled back or pending rollback
Other: 11 either rolled back or pending rollback. Ten rules were reinstated, often following lawsuits and other challenges.
Maslov’s hierarchy of needs identifies physiological and safety as the most essential. Without these, any other needs are unattainable. Are you ready for your victory lap, Mr. Trump?
The United States has suffered under your care. You have drastically severed my quality of life. I really enjoy breathing clean air, drinking clean water, and eating uncontaminated food.
“America! America! God shed his grace on thee, And crown thy good with brotherhood, From sea to shining sea.”
Linda Leighty
Greenville
Wake up America
The U.S. intelligence officials briefed Congress about Russia’s efforts to help re-elect Trump. Then the president responded by replacing the Director of National Intelligence with a Trump loyalist having no experience in intelligence work. Wake up America!
John Daughtry
Greenville