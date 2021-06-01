Congratulations, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. We don’t want you to be duped into explaining your operation. You and your officers did it by the book.
I’ve had discussions with the man who began the first SWAT team in North Carolina in 1974 and, based on his many years experience, the accounting published in the liberal media rated the operation well over 95 percent.
No operation comes off absolutely as planned, taking into account situations and timing come under Murphy’s Law. The subject was a known criminal for many months and by trying to harm our enforcers and run proved his worthlessness.
He had resisted the law enforcers before at a local motel and they knew him to be a violent one. The D.A. and judge signed off on the operation, and I am positive they did so with positive information based on surveillance.
Also, for the most part, the city enforcers are to be congratulated for downplaying the violators who blocked our public streets which our family over the years have been major contributors to the cost of. Now the riff-raff have blown off with megaphones and taken flight out of town we can deal with the situation according to the law.
“How to win friends and influence people” by Dale Carnegie should be assigned reading for the trouble makers who came to our city. That applies to the local hotheads as well. Amen.
Frank Habit
Raleigh