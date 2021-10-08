I found John Hood’s Oct. 5 report on his work with the North Carolina Leadership Forum to be interesting and valuable. At the forum they bring together leaders who “... differ by profession, background, and politics.” They try to apply the wisdom that “to engage someone respectfully ... does not require that you agree on political issues.” They pick a contentious topic and “ ... seek to model and promote ... constructive engagement across political difference.”
Now, in order for respect to be valuable it must be mutual, and constructive engagement is a two-way street that must have a goal (the good of the nation, for example). Given that, I wonder who they got to represent the current political right. If conservative leaders are interested in mutual respect and constructive engagement they do not represent the current political right.
The leader of that right is a pathological liar whose interest in the good of the nation is non-existent. This is not someone who has respect, and not someone with whom one can constructively engage. Some 68 percent of the political right claims to believe that Biden was not “legitimately elected.” This belief is demonstratively false. One can only surmise that most of that 68 percent is lying. These are not people with whom one can constructively engage.
When the right loses an election, they don’t reevaluate their program (promoting national division), or their pet projects (tax cuts for the rich), rather they pass laws that make voting more difficult for those they think won’t vote for them, and they pass laws that make it easier for them to disregard the actual vote and install their preferred candidate (see laws being passed in many Republican lead states).
Leaders who represent this political right would not be valuable contributors to the North Carolina Leadership Forum.
P.A. Woodward
Greenville