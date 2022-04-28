I wrote this note by hand and intended to submit here prior to Easter. It was lost, and it found its way back to me. Its timing does not diminish its importance.
I have written calls for leadership and emphasized important traits for leaders to prioritize. These have been my thoughts on the importance of our community and region. They offer reminders of the qualities and vision we need for further increasing the prominence of our part of the state.
It seems that the time has come for a public and personal reminder of the less emphasized, though most valuable, quality necessary for leaders to embrace. That is the love and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
I judge no one’s heart nor cast any stones. Rather, I remind our leaders, and myself, that there is but one guiding quality that determines success.
Leadership, listening and supporting are all important, but without the guidance and direction of something greater than we are, all other traits are meaningless.
There is no greater time to ensure we are centered on what’s important. Not one of us is perfect. There are no perfect leaders regardless of what the ego may tell us.
I have my own burdens and wrongdoings. Spoiler alert: we all do. But burdens and wrongdoings are no match for a heart filled with the spirit of Jesus Christ.
For those leading our community remember to recenter, reflect and remind ourselves of what’s important as the guiding light in our lives.