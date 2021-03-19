The only constant is change. One change that we are having trouble dealing with is how to become everything our Constitution envisions. The destructive legacy of slavery continues to plague us. The dilemma of what to do with Pitt County’s Confederate monument is fraught with emotion. Even the seeming solution of placing it on private property has some people upset. As so often is the case, many are seeing this from an either/or perspective. Maybe there is another solution.
I did a little research. The majority of these monuments were built between the 1890s and 1950s, which matches up with the timing of the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. Pitt County’s was dedicated in 1914. A good question to ponder is, why were these monuments erected in public places such as city squares or, as in our case, the courthouse? Wouldn’t a more appropriate monument have been of Lady Justice? What values were being promoted by the armed soldier in Confederate uniform standing sentinel to our county’s portal to justice?
I think it is long past time for Pitt County to heal from the past. I am hoping our leaders will help us by sponsoring listening sessions for folks to freely and respectfully share their thoughts and wishes for what to do with “our” monument. He was maintained by the taxpayers of Pitt County and continues to drain our dollars. This could be a precious opportunity to strengthen the bonds of our beloved community.
Ann Harrington
Greenville